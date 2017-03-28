UPDATE 1-Possible Westinghouse bankruptcy a potential security concern -U.S. official

(Adds quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, March 28 The possible bankruptcy of
U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co is a "concern"
for President Donald Trump's administration and a potential
national security issue, an administration official told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Washington was in touch with the Japanese government over
the issue, given that Westinghouse's parent is the Japanese
firm, Toshiba Corp, the official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"We are going to express quietly at the working level the
concern that if several different things happen in a bad way,
there’s a potential national security issue here," the official
said.
Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse plans to seek bankruptcy
protection from creditors on Tuesday as it struggles to limit
losses that have thrown Toshiba into crisis, people familiar
with Toshiba's thinking said.
As well as building civilian nuclear reactors, Westinghouse
has been the leading supplier of reactors for nuclear-powered
U.S. aircraft carriers, submarines and other warships.
"It is a concern," the official said. "It’s not a direct A
to B linear thing here – a lot of things have to fall in a bad
way – but it’s enough of a concern hypothetically that there are
conversations between the U.S. government and the Japanese
government."
He said any sale of Westinghouse would be overseen by the
Japanese equivalent of the Committee on Foreign Investment in
the United States, an inter-agency body of the U.S. government
that reviews the national security implications of foreign
investments in firms.
"As a strategic question, this is a pretty good example how
the U.S.-Japan alliance remains incredibly close and we continue
to talk to them every single day about issues like this before
they become a problem," the official said.
