Total sells Atotech speciality chemical arm to Carlyle for $3.2 bln

PARIS Oct 7 Total has agreed to sell its speciality chemicals arm Atotech for $3.2 billion to private equity firm Carlyle Group, part of a programme under which the French oil company hopes to divest $10 billion worth of non-core assets by 2017.

Total said the sale price was equivalent to 11.9 times 2015 EBITDA earnings for the business which specialises in metallization, panel plating and corrosion protection.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Adrian Croft)