UPDATE 1-Total sells Atotech chemicals unit to Carlyle for $3.2 bln

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
PARIS Oct 7 Total has agreed to sell its speciality chemicals business Atotech to private equity firm Carlyle Group for $3.2 billion, part of a $10 billion asset sale programme the French oil firm hopes to complete by the end of 2017.
Total said the sale price was equivalent to 11.9 times 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the business which specialises in metallization, panel plating and corrosion protection.
* Atotech, which has a strong presence in Asia, has been on the block for several years.
* Business has 4,000 employees in 40 countries
* Total shares little changed, down 0.8 pct in early trade
Full statement for Eikon users
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing