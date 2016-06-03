Total starts preparations for sale of Germany's Atotech - sources

FRANKFURT, June 3 French oil and gas producer
Total has started preparations for the sale of its
specialty chemicals and equipment division Atotech, which may be
valued at about 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), people familiar
with the matter said.
The group is expected to ask Barclays to lead the
divestment, the people said, adding that a final mandate has not
yet been assigned but was imminent.
The sell side advisor will then help prepare sales documents
an auction will likely start after the summer break, they added.
Total and Barclays declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
