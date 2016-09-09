REFILE-UPDATE 1-Total sees bargain buy in Chesapeake's Barnett Shale assets

(Corrects spelling of Chesapeake in headline)
By Bate Felix
PARIS, Sept 9 French oil and gas company Total
will increase its exposure to U.S. shale gas by buying
75 percent of Barnett Shale assets from Chesapeake,
taking advantage of a far lower price than it paid for its
original 25 percent holding.
Total joins other European oil majors including Royal Dutch
Shell, BP and Statoil which have
increased their presence in U.S. shale oil and gas production in
recent years, hoping to mimic smaller, independent companies.
Shale's low costs compared to complex offshore fields and
its rapid production cycles has attracted the oil majors, which
have all had to slash spending budgets and shelve many large
projects during the current downturn.
Total bought a 25 percent stake in Barnett Shale gas fields
in north Texas in 2009 for $800 million in cash, plus $1.45
billion toward the fields' development over six years.
Although the French group has cut spending on U.S. shale
production following the fall in oil prices over the past two
years, it said the Barnett Shale deal was opportunity-driven and
made possible by its preemption rights.
Located in north Texas with a net production of
approximately 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Barnett
shale includes 215,000 developed and undeveloped acres of land,
wells, leases, minerals, buildings and other properties.
"With the new conditions created by the exit of Chesapeake
and the associated restructuring of the midstream contracts, we
believe that we can extract significant value from the
substantial, well-located resource base," Jose Ignacio Sanz,
head of Total E&P in United States, said in a statement.
Under the terms of the deal, Chesapeake will pay $334
million to Williams, a company that gathers and processes 80
percent of the gas from the Barnett assets, to terminate its
gathering agreement, it said.
"Total E&P USA will supplement Chesapeake's payment with
$420 million to Williams for a fully restructured, competitive
gas gathering agreement," the statement said, adding that Total
will also pay $138 million to be released from three other
midstream capacity reservation contracts.
