UPDATE 2-Total lures blowout book for debut hybrid bond

(Adds detail, background, final deal size)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The European corporate market erupted today after yield-starved investors threw over EUR20bn of orders at Total's well-flagged hybrid bond.

The French oil major got the market talking last week with plans to issue its first ever hybrid deal, and after wrapping up investor meetings on Wednesday the company wasted no time in launching a EUR5bn deal.

Despite investors expecting a EUR3bn size, some say they were compensated with attractive pricing, which along with Total's strong ratings lured the blowout order book.

The EUR2.5bn perpetual non-call six-year tranche is set to price at 2.25% and the EUR2.5bn perpetual non-call 10-year at 2.625%, with orders skewed towards the longer of the two deals.

The French oil company started marketing earlier on Thursday at 2.375% area and 2.75%-2.875% respectively.

"It looks like a bit more has been left on the table on the NC6 tranche at initial price talk, perhaps even more than 25bp, said one investor eyeing the deal, who thought it could trade below 2% in the secondary market.

Market participants said the significant interest shown for the deal during the meetings this week was due to strong demand for the asset class as well as Total's relatively high ratings.

"It's coming slightly wider than where we thought but the tranches have been upsized. We thought it might be a EUR3bn total deal so this wider spread will compensate for that," said another investor.

INVESTOR QUIBBLES

Despite the attractions, investors said the reason for the company choosing to issue hybrid rather than senior debt remains unclear.

"Investors like a nice clear rationale for issuance," said one portfolio analyst who attended Tuesday's lunch meeting.

"Management gave us a rationale such as wanting to expand the investor base, access a new tool, and preserve its balance sheet, which may be enough to satisfy some concerns but there is still a question mark over why they're doing it."

During the meetings Total hinted at M&A as the reason for the issuance, although it gave no details of potential deals in the pipeline.

"It's more likely that the company is protecting its dividends. At USD70 average for oil in 2015 and post balance sheet strengthening exercises, they have a cash shortfall of EUR3.5bn to pay out dividends without burning more cash," said the first investor.

Hybrid bonds are seen as an effective way for companies to shore up their balance sheets with credit rating agencies, which usually treat them as half debt and half equity.

The French energy major announced last week that it would take a USD6.5bn writedown in the fourth quarter because of weak oil prices and would cut investment and jobs this year.

"It will be one of the highest rated perp deals out there, if not the highest, so we expect huge demand from accounts that can't usually play in hybrids," one investor said.

The bond's expected ratings are Aa3/A (Moody's/S&P).

Total will be the third oil major to tap the European bond market in the last week following Statoil and BP.

Citi is sole structuring adviser on the Total deal, joined by Barclays as joint global coordinator with HSBC and SG as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)