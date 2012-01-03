版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 3日 星期二 15:30 BJT

France's Total buys stake in Ohio shale zone

PARIS Jan 3 France's Total said it agreed to pay $700 million to take a 25 percent stake in a shale oil and gas joint venture with Chesapeake Energy Corp and EnerVest in the United States.

Total will also pay up to $1.63 billion over a maximum of seven years to contribute towards Chesapeake and EnerVest's expenditure on drilling and completing wells as part of the agreement in Ohio, the company said on Tuesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐