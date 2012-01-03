France's Total buys stake in Ohio shale zone

PARIS Jan 3 France's Total said it agreed to pay $700 million to take a 25 percent stake in a shale oil and gas joint venture with Chesapeake Energy Corp and EnerVest in the United States.

Total will also pay up to $1.63 billion over a maximum of seven years to contribute towards Chesapeake and EnerVest's expenditure on drilling and completing wells as part of the agreement in Ohio, the company said on Tuesday.