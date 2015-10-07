UPDATE 2-Oil bosses to meet in latest climate change offensive

* Leaders of 8 oil majors to meet in Paris on Oct. 16
* To present proposals ahead of U.N. summit
* Total boss says looking at areas of cooperation such as in
CCS
By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Oct 7 The leaders of eight of the
world's top oil companies will meet in Paris next week to
explain how they will help combat climate change, as part of an
offensive ahead of a U.N. summit later this year.
The Oct. 16 meeting will be followed by a press conference,
where the company heads are also expected to renew their call
for a global carbon pricing mechanism, the chief executive of
French oil major Total, Patrick Pouyanne, said on
Wednesday at a conference in London.
Pouyanne said the company leaders would present proposals to
combat global warming ahead of the December Paris climate talks,
where governments will set new goals for combating climate
change.
"We need to be on the offensive ... We need to be serious to
bring answers and solutions to the table and not leave policy
makers raising their fingers that they (oil companies) are the
devils," Pouyanne said at the Oil and Money conference.
"We are looking at areas of cooperation, for example in
research and development, in CCS (carbon capture and storage)
... We all have some experience individually but it's one area
where we could join efforts," Pouyanne added.
The meeting will be part of the Oil and Gas Climate
Initiative, a U.N.-backed scheme involving a number of major oil
and gas companies.
PRICING SYSTEM
Earlier this year BG Group, BP, Eni,
Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil and Total
wrote to U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres, urging
governments around the world to introduce a pricing system for
carbon emissions.
Pouyanne and other executives have called for replacing coal
with less polluting gas to reduce carbon emissions.
Setting a price for each tonne of carbon that emitters
produce is meant to encourage companies to adopt cleaner
technologies and shift away from fossil fuels, primarily coal.
In a joint statement, the companies acknowledged the current
trend in greenhouse gas emissions was too high to meet the
United Nation's target of limiting global warming by no more
than 2 degrees.
Responding to the letter, Figueres said oil companies needed
to step up their own efforts to fight climate
change.
Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the two largest
U.S. oil companies, did not take part in the letter. Exxon chief
Rex Tillerson on Wednesday called for a revenue-neutral global
carbon tax that would differ in each country.
"We believe the risks posed by climate change are serious.
We also believe by taking sound and wise action now we can
better mitigate those risks," Tillerson said at the conference.
"We have held the view that a revenue-neutral carbon tax is
the best option. The revenue-neutral carbon tax could be a
workable policy framework for countries around the world. They
can tailor it to their own economic conditions."
