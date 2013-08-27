France's Total says to buy Chevron's Egypt retail network

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
CAIRO Aug 27 French oil major Total said it had agreed to buy the Egyptian retail network of U.S. energy company Chevron, in a move that it says will create its biggest marketing and services subsidiary outside Europe.
Total said the network includes 66 service stations, two oil depots, the aviation fuel operations at the Cairo airport and aviation fuel operations at the Cairo and Marsa Alam airports.
Total made the purchase jointly with two Egyptian partners Beltone Capital and Beltone Private Equity (BPE) Energy.
The Chevron network has annual sales of more than 1.4 million tons. The purchase is subject to approval by the relevant authorities, Total said in a statement. It did not give a value for the deal.
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.