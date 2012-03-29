版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 18:13 BJT

Total says finds source of N.Sea gas leak

LONDON, March 29 French energy company Total says it has identified the source of the gas leak from its North Sea Elgin platform.

"The leak is from a (gas) well that was plugged one year ago, and from a rock formation in about 4,000 metres depth," a company spokeswoman in Aberdeen said.

The gas is leaking from the platform above sea level, but engineers say it is important to identify the source of the gas before repairing the leak.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐