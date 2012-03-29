Total says finds source of N.Sea gas leak

LONDON, March 29 French energy company Total says it has identified the source of the gas leak from its North Sea Elgin platform.

"The leak is from a (gas) well that was plugged one year ago, and from a rock formation in about 4,000 metres depth," a company spokeswoman in Aberdeen said.

The gas is leaking from the platform above sea level, but engineers say it is important to identify the source of the gas before repairing the leak.