2012年 12月 5日

Total makes significant oil discovery in Gulf of Mexico

PARIS Dec 5 Total has made a significant oil discovery in the Gulf of Mexico with a potential of several hundred million barrels of oil, the French oil major said on Wednesday.

Total and its partner Cobalt made the discovery at the North Platte offshore prospect.

Further tests will be needed to confirm the size and commercial potential of the site, Total said.

