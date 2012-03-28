UPDATE 4-Gas leaks near flare as Total dismisses blast risk

* Elgin may become "an explosion waiting to happen" -
consultant
* Flare left burning to prevent pressure build-up - UK govt
* Total shares under pressure
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Karolin Schaps
PARIS/LONDON, March 28 Explosive natural gas is
leaking from Total's Elgin North Sea platform less
than 100 metres from a flare which workers left burning as they
evacuated the rig, the French energy company said on Wednesday.
Total dismissed the risk of a blast at the platform, 240 km
(150 miles) off the east coast of Scotland, and the British
government said the flame had to remain burning to prevent
excess gas pressure from building up.
But one energy industry consultant said Elgin could become
"an explosion waiting to happen" if the oil major did not
rapidly stop the leak which is above the water at the wellhead.
Total's share price has dropped about 7 percent in the past
two days, although some analysts said the leak did not appear to
be as serious as the oil leak that caused BP's Deepwater
Horizon disaster in 2010, the world's worst marine oil spill.
A spokesman for Total UK said the flare was on a separate
platform from the leak, albeit only a short distance away.
"The flare is still burning but is not posing a risk. The
leak is on the wellhead platform and the flare is on the
Processing, Utilities and Quarters platform. There is a gap of
90 metres (300 feet) between the two," he said in the Scottish
city of Aberdeen.
Total said it expected the flare to exhaust itself and burn
out. The company was looking at ways to extinguish the flare if
this did not happen.
David Hainsworth, a health, safety and environment manager
at Total, told the BBC the priority had been the safety of the
238 staff of the platform when it was evacuated on Sunday.
Memories are still raw in the North Sea industry of the
Piper Alpha platform fire 24 years ago, when 167 people were
killed in the world's deadliest offshore oil disaster.
Hainsworth said the flare was still alight, adding that "we
don't believe it has been reduced in size". He could not say how
long it would take to extinguish the flame, and whether that
would be "an hour, or 24 hours or two days" - or even longer.
The British government said the flame was still alight as
part of the safety system triggered during the evacuation to
burn off excess gas.
"At the moment wind is taking the gas cloud away from the
flame and weather conditions are forecast to remain stable for
the next few days," said a spokesman for the Department of
Energy and Climate Change. "We hope that the pressure will be
such that the flame will naturally go out by itself, but Total
are not taking that for granted."
UNWELCOME NEWS
Industry consultant John Shanks said the stakes were high
for the offshore industry. "The news this morning that the flare
is still burning on the platform is thus unwelcome," said
Shanks, who works at RiserTec, a specialist engineering
consultancy based in Aberdeen.
"Under normal conditions, the deeper the leak, the more
difficult remedial work will be. However, if gas continues to
leak at a steady or increased rate over a sustained period of
time, the platform could become an explosion waiting to happen."
A spokesman for Total in Paris said a solution to plugging
the leak was still being evaluated and it was "a question of
days". "We have not precisely identified the cause of the
incident," he said.
The British energy ministry said Total was considering two
options to plug the leak: drilling a relief well that would
allow the flow of gas to be shut off, or blocking the well with
heavy mud.
Total warned on Tuesday that it could take six months to
halt the flow of gas in an accident that has thrown a spotlight
on the safety record of energy production in the British sector
of the North Sea.
Hainsworth said then that some weeks ago Total engineers had
decided to pump mud into redundant piping on a gas reservoir
which had been plugged about a year ago. This appeared to result
in the escape of gas from the outer casing of the well.
The Piper Alpha disaster led to a major review of offshore
safety rules, underpinning the Britain's current regime.
Industry body Oil and Gas UK said hydrocarbon leaks from
offshore rigs have fallen 70 percent over the past 15 years,
though figures suggest they remain high compared with Norway.
The UK sector recorded 155 cases of hydrocarbon releases in
2010-2011, against only eight in 2010 alone in the Norwegian
sector.
"Obviously the UK has more rigs in our sector of the North
Sea compared with Norway, but like for like we're still seeing
many more incidents," said one energy union official who asked
not to be identified. "This is the type of thing we're seeing
more and more, and as a union we're getting sick of it."
Six months ago Total showed Elgin, one of the newer North
Sea platforms which is due to keep producing for another 25
years, to a group of journalists, including a Reuters reporter.
On top of its triangular structure on huge yellow-painted
ladder legs was a labyrinth of stacks of staff quarters next to
an enormous on-board gas treatment plant, powered by engines
with exhaust pipes as wide as two cars. The platform boasts two
gymnasiums and a sea view cafeteria.
Credit ratings agency Fitch said current reports of the
four-day leak suggest the unfolding incident was not as serious
as the explosion at the Deepwater Horizon platform which
resulted in oil pouring into the Gulf of Mexico.
"The Elgin leak is a surface gas leak rather than an
underwater oil leak, making its potential for environmental
damage far lower than in the Deepwater Horizon case," Fitch said
in a statement.
Fitch said accidents like this were unpredictable and
difficult to resolve but it considered the potential was low for
this leak to escalate to a crisis on the scale of Deepwater
Horizon.
The explosion at the Deepwater Horizon rig killed 11 workers
and ruptured BP's Macondo well, unleashing millions of barrels
of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. BP struck a deal estimated at
$7.8 billion with businesses and individuals suing over the
spill.
Analysts' estimates for the costs to Total of the Elgin leak
ranged from $150 million to $2.7 billion, depending on how long
the company takes to bring it under control.
In the worst-case scenario of an explosion on the platform,
however, costs could soar to at least $10 billion, not including
possible environmental fines, they said.
FRONTIERS OF TECHNOLOGY
The Elgin well, which pumps about three percent of Britain's
gas output from six km (nearly four miles) below the seabed,
pushes the frontiers of technology.
With British energy exploration moving from the North Sea
into the Atlantic, environmental group Greenpeace said the Elgin
incident highlighted the dangers of operating in ever more
hostile environments further afield.
"A spill in the Arctic would be much harder to contain and
close to impossible to clean up. Yet that is where the oil and
gas companies now want to go in their search for more lethal
riches," John Sauven, Greenpeace executive director, said in a
statement.
Simon Boxall, a marine expert and oceanographer at the
National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, said that what seemed
like a very serious incident 24 hours ago now appeared to be
settling down, but risks remained.
"There is still a risk and they do need to stop the leak,
because a chronic leak would build up hydrogen sulphide in the
water. It's a problem that needs solving and it's not doing the
environment any good, but it's not a major incident at this
stage," he said.
Total said a preliminary assessment suggested there had been
no significant impact on the environment. A surveillance flight
had spotted a gas cloud heading east and a sheen on the sea
surface. Seawater samples had been collected for testing.
Fire fighting vessels were at the field as a precaution and
a robot vessel was on standby, it said in a statement.
The loss of oil and gas output from Elgin - as well as the
prospect of a big repair bill - helped drive Total's share price
down six percent on the Paris bourse on Tuesday and 1.4 percent
on Wednesday.