UPDATE 1-Total Q1 profit slips as refining weighs

* Adj net income down 1 pct at 3.07 bln eur in Q1
* Oil and gas production flat at 2.372 mln boe/d
* Sees Q2 production impact of UK, Nigeria, Yemen
PARIS, April 27 Total sounded a
cautious note on second-quarter oil and gas production on Friday
as the French oil group posted a 1 percent drop in adjusted net
income due to a slowdown at its refining and chemicals business.
Total expects production in the second quarter to be
impacted by the gas leak it is trying to stop at its Elgin
platform in the North Sea. Total did not reiterate its earlier
goal of growing production by 2.5 percent on average a year at
$100 a barrel in its earnings statement.
Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, slipped
to 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) in the first quarter.
Sales rose 4 percent to 21.4 billion, Total said.
Shares in Total were down 1.6 percent at 35.925 euros by
0714 GMT, underperforming a 1.2 percent weaker French blue-chip
CAC 40 index and a 0.4 percent decline in the European
oil and gas index.
The group has brought several production facilities on
stream this year, including the offshore Usan oil field in
Nigeria, the Islay field in the North Sea and the Bongkot field
in the Gulf of Thailand.
Hydrocarbon production reached 2.372 million barrels of oil
equivalent a day in the first quarter, stable versus the same
period a year earlier.
Adjusted net operating income at Total's refining and
chemicals division fell 77 percent to 61 million euros after it
sold its stake in Spain's Cepsa last year to help
reduce its exposure to low-margin European refinery activities.
In addition, the European refinery margin indicator (ERMI)
fell 15 percent to an average of $20.9 per tonne in the first
quarter.
"In the context of oil prices that were favourable for
upstream but difficult for refining and chemicals, the group is
satisfied with its first-quarter profit," Chairman and Chief
Executive Christophe de Margerie said.
Oil prices averaged $118.6 per barrel, up 13 percent against
the first quarter of 2011 and 9 percent against the previous
three months.
Total has been making headway in its attempts to stop the
gas leak at its Elgin platform.
It said that it had taken a provision for the incident but
did not specify the amount in the statement. Total has said the
leak is costing it $2.5 million a day.
Total's earnings follow those of Royal Dutch Shell
and Exxon Mobil on Thursday. The top two publicly traded
oil companies showed both the challenges and potential gains of
growing output even a little, with Exxon's production declining
and Royal Dutch Shell's exceeding estimates.