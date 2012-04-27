Total Q1 profit slips as refining weighs

PARIS, April 27 French oil group Total
posted a 1 percent decline in first-quarter adjusted net income
on Friday due to tough refining and chemicals activities and as
production of oil and gas remained flat.
Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, slipped
to 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) in the quarter.
Total has brought several production facilities on stream
this year, including the offshore Usan oil field in Nigeria, the
Islay field in the North Sea and the Bongkot field in the Gulf
of Thailand, which should help it meet its goal of growing
production by 2.5 percent a year at $100 a barrel.
Still, hydrocarbon production reached 2.372 million barrels
of oil equivalent a day in the first quarter, stable versus the
same period a year earlier, Total said in a statement.