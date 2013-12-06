UPDATE 2-Total buys stake in Papua New Guinea bloc

PERTH/PARIS Dec 6 France's Total has
agreed to buy a stake in InterOil's Papua New Guinea gas
fields, which could include the construction of a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) export plant in a deal worth up to $3.6
billion.
Total will take a share of 61.3 percent in InterOil's
petroleum retention licence 15, which includes the Elk and
Antelope fields, InterOil said in a statement.
Total said in a separate statement it could sell on as much
as 19.3 percent of the bloc to an unnamed strategic partner and
would pay $470 million in 2014 for the remaining 42 percent
stake, as well as a contingency payment it put at $590 million,
depending on a further study of assets by Total.
InterOil said payments could reach up to $3.6 billion
depending on the size of the gas and condensate reserves and a
final investment decision on the onshore LNG liquefaction plant
expected by 2016.
Disagreements with the Papua New Guinea government about the
scope of InterOil's proposed Gulf LNG project, and a requirement
that the company find a more experienced LNG player to develop
the plant, have held back development of the fields.
InterOil had been searching for a partner to develop the gas
fields into the Gulf LNG export project with planned capacity of
3.8 million tonnes per year.
In May it said it had entered into exclusive talks with
Exxon to develop the Elk and Antelope fields. At the time, Exxon
said it would use the fields to expand its $19 billion PNG LNG
export plant.
Instead it chose to team up with the French oil major Total,
which is venturing further from its historical base in Western
Africa and the Middle East to drill for oil and gas in largely
unexplored waters such as offshore South Africa.
InterOil shares closed on Thursday at $88.63, up 12 cents.
Shares in Total were up 0.33 percent in Paris by 1115 GMT.