Total faces French trial over Iran contracts-prosecutor

PARIS Nov 25 French oil company Total is to face trial in France over corruption allegations relating to Iranian contracts dating from the 1990s and early 2000s, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Total agreed last year to pay $398.2 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that it paid bribes to win oil and gas contracts in Iran.

At the time, the Paris prosecutor recommended that the company and its chief executive at the time, Christophe de Margerie, be brought to trial. De Margerie died last month in a plane crash.

Total confirmed it had received notification of the trial.

