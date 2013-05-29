CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Total boss may face trial over alleged Iran oil bribes

(Corrects spelling of Total chief executive's name in paragraph
12)
PARIS/NEW YORK May 29 U.S. and French legal
authorities cracked down on Total on Wednesday with
$398 million in fines and plans to bring the oil company and its
boss to trial for alleged corrupt payments in Iran.
Investigations into the affair by the U.S. financial
regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) date back
to 2003 and relate to oil and gas contracts awarded in the
oil-rich Gulf country in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Paris-based Total flagged the likelihood of settlement with
the SEC in July when it took a 316 million euro ($410 million)
charge against its accounts for Wednesday's payment - a
relatively small sum for a company that makes billions of
dollars in profits every quarter.
The payments are part of a settlement of U.S. civil and
criminal charges.
Total and its chief executive, Christophe de Margerie, who
was in charge of the company's Middle East division at the time,
have also been under investigation in France in connection with
the same affair since 2006.
But Wednesday's announcement ensures the affair is not
completely over, as the Paris prosecutor recommended that de
Margerie - a well-known and widely recognised figure in
international oil circles - should face trial for allegedly
corrupting public officials and misuse of company funds.
The U.S. Department of Justice also weighed in.
"We announce the first coordinated action by French and U.S.
law enforcement in a major foreign bribery case," said Acting
Assistant Attorney General Raman.
"Our two countries are working more closely today than ever
before to combat corporate corruption, and Total, which bought
business through bribes, now faces the criminal consequences
across two continents," Raman said.
A decision on whether the outspoken, mustachioed 61-year-old
de Margerie will face trial is up to the French investigating
magistrate.
Western Europe's third-largest oil company, Total has been
talking to the U.S. authorities since 2010 about an out-of-court
settlement and took last year's charge "in light of recent
progress" on those discussions.
A Total spokesman confirmed the group had been notified of
the Paris prosecutor's recommendation and said the company and
de Margerie would demonstrate in any trial that their behavior
had been legal.
Shares in Total closed down 1.7 percent at 39.40 euros.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
