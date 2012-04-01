Total to send staff to gas leaking Elgin platform

LONDON, April 1 French oil major Total
plans to fly a team of experts to its gas-leaking Elgin platform
in the North Sea and on Monday will meet health and safety
experts to discuss the risks involved, Britain's Health and
Safety Executive (HSE) said on Sunday.
"The company has prepared risk assessments for landing a
helicopter on the platform and sending a team to carry out
observations at the site of the gas release," a spokesman for
the body said.
The HSE's role is to give Total advice on how to best comply
with safety laws, but does not give permission for the company
to send people to the platform.