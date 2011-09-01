UPDATE 1-France's Total says unaware of Libyan oil deal

* Libyan oil talks "surely" underway, Total not involved -CEO

* Total has had contacts in Libya on restarting output -CEO

* CEO says has not discussed Total contracts in Libya

* Total has not shipped oil out of Syria -CEO

(Adds CEO comments, background)

PARIS, Sept 1 French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) said it has not discussed oil contracts in Libya and is not aware of a reported deal between Tripoli's new rulers and Paris that would give France priority access to Libyan oil wealth.

French newspaper Liberation reported on Thursday that Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) had agreed a deal in April to award 35 percent of Libyan oil to France in exchange for its backing. Reuters saw a copy of the letter.

"I am not aware of these 35 percent but if this was the case we would know about it," Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie told reporters on the sidelines of a business gathering outside Paris.

"Surely there are discussions on energy currently going on but we were not involved in talks that did or did not happen."

Total had production of 55,000 barrels a day in Libya prior to the six-month war that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi and is set to be among the companies most likely to benefit from a resumption of business in the oil-rich North African country.

France hosts an international conference on Libya later on Thursday when NTC leaders will sit down with world powers to discuss the reconstruction of Africa's third-largest oil producer after Nigeria and Angola. [ID:LDE78003I]

Total's de Margerie said the French major had had "contacts" with Libyan officials but had not discussed contracts so far.

"We have only talked about how we can help them restart production as quickly as possible," de Margerie said.

"What is important for me is to know how we can restart our activity in good safety conditions and within a legal framework that make it possible for us to work there," he added.

Asked whether Total was among companies shipping oil out of Syria, even though the European Union is soon expected to slap oil sanctions on Damascus after five months of protests to unseat President Bashar al-Assad, de Margerie said: "There are no oil shipments going out of Syria." [ID:nL5E7JV2QY] (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Lionel Laurent; Writing by Marie Maitre; Editing by James Regan)