France's Total says unaware of Libyan oil deal

PARIS, Sept 1 French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) said it has not discussed oil contracts in Libya and is not aware of a reported deal between Tripoli's new rulers and Paris that would give France priority access to Libyan oil wealth.

"I am not aware of this," Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie told reporters on the sidelines of a business gathering outside Paris.

French newspaper Liberation reported on Thursday that Libya's National Transition Council (NTC) had agreed a deal in April to award 35 percent of Libyan oil to France in exchange for its backing. Reuters saw a copy of the letter.

(Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Marie Maitre and James Regan)