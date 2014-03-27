版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 06:56 BJT

Total in talks with Russia's Lukoil for partnering in shale projects -FT

March 27 French oil giant Total SA is planning to team up with Lukoil on its shale oil projects in Russia as the country resorts to unconventional resources to replace falling production at ageing fields in Siberia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Lukoil is exploring the massive but unproven Bazhenov formation, which holds the major share of Russia's shale oil reserves, which according to the U.S. Department of Energy is estimated to be the biggest in the world, the newspaper reported on its website.

People familiar with the matter said Lukoil and the French oil major are discussing a joint venture to co-operate on the production of 'difficult oil' in Russia - a category that includes shale oil. There is no guarantee that the talks would result in a deal, they added, the Financial Times said.

Total and Lukoil officials were not immediately available to comment on the report.

The two companies have been in talks for a tie-up since before Russia's annexation of the Crimean province and the subsequent sanctions imposed on the country by the United States and EU, the report said.

Lukoil's potential deal with Total would mark a change of strategy for the Russian group, which until now has opted to develop its Russian assets alone, the business daily said. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐