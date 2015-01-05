Total starts production at Norway's Eldfisk II oil field

PARIS Jan 5 French oil major Total <TOTF.PA< said on Monday it had started production at its Eldfisk II oil field in the Norwegian North Sea, on schedule.

The project, located on the PL 018 licence about 300 km (185 miles) off the coast of Norway, has an output capacity of 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"Eldfisk came on stream in 1979 and the field still has significant reserves," said Michael Borrell, Total's head of exploration and production for Europe and Central Asia.

"The Eldfisk II project should extend the lifespan of Eldfisk for some 40 further years."

Total owns 39.9 percent of the project, while ConocoPhillips , the operator, has 35.1 percent, Italy's ENI has 12.4 percent, Statoil 7.6 percent and Petoro 5 percent. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Pravin Char)