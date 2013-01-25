Total's CEO sees oil prices at $105-115 in 2013

PARIS Jan 25 Total's Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said on Friday he expected oil prices to average $105-115 per barrel in 2013.

Asked in an interview with French TV channel France 24 on where he saw oil prices in 2013, he said: "At $105-115."

He added insecurity in the Middle East was already priced in the oil price.

"It's the reason the oil price it at around $110... and even if there is renewed optimism about the economy now it is not really in a very good shape," he told the TV channel on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Gus Trompiz)