Total says unplanned offshore outage reduced St Fergus output

LONDON, July 14 An unplanned offshore outage has resulted in reduced natural gas production at the St Fergus gas terminal on the northeast coast of Scotland, Total Exploration and Production UK said.

"The problem has been resolved and production will return to normal later today," a spokeswoman said.

The reduced production caused UK spot natural gas prices to climb by as much as 6 percent on Monday morning.

The St Fergus terminal receives and processes gas from over 20 North Sea gas fields. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)
