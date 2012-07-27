Total Q2 net rises 2 pct on new projects, refining

PARIS, July 27 French oil company Total posted a 2 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted net profit as new project start-ups and improved refining offset disruptions at some of its other projects, including the gas leak at the Elgin platform in the North Sea.

Net income in the quarter, excluding one-offs and unrealised gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel inventories, was 2.9 billion euros ($3.57 billion), Total said on Friday.

In dollar terms, Total's underlying result fell 9 percent.

Output in the quarter fell 2 percent to 2.261 million barrels of oil a day compared with the same period in 2011 due to the shutdown of the Elgin Franklin platform, damage to Total's Yemen LNG pipeline from repeated Islamist militant attacks and a gas leak at the OML 58 block in Nigeria which Total plugged in May.

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed average estimates for net income of 2.861 billion euros and revenue of 47.88 billion.