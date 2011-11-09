Total looking for more shale in the U.S.-executive

Nov 9 Total (TOTF.PA) is eager to increase its position in U.S. shale basins, particularly those that have crude oil or natural gas with a high liquids content, a top executive said on Wednesday.

"We're very clearly on the lookout," John Bannerman, chief executive officer of Total E&P USA, told the World Shale Gas conference in Houston.

The company, which has a joint venture with Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N) in the Barnett Shale in Texas, will examine all of its options for a deal, Bannerman said.

"All doors are open," the executive said. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)