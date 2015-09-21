版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 21:07 BJT

Total sells 10 pct holding in Fort Hills to Suncor Energy

PARIS, Sept 21 French oil and gas company Total said on Monday that it has sold 10 percent of its the planned 180,000 barrels-per-day capacity Fort Hills project to Suncor Energy for around $230 million.

Total said it had decided to reduce its exposure to Canadian oil sands projects in the context of lower global oil prices. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sybille de la Hamaide)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐