Pouyanne says Total looking to divest Italy petrol station JV with ERG

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
PARIS, Sept 22 Total is looking at divesting its Italian petrol station joint-venture with ERG next year, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne told investors in London on Thursday.
The TotalErg joint venture with Italian renewable energy group ERG owns one of Italy's biggest petrol station networks.
Pouyanne said Total was divesting, monetizing or repositioning in areas where it has a too low market share, and had done so in Switzerland and the UK in 2015.
"Next year we will do it in Italy with ERG," Pouyanne said. "We will concentrate in Europe in areas where we have high market share. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.