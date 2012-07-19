TSYS 'bags big elephant' with BofA card deal

* Signs agreement to provide BofA consumer credit card
processing
* Analysts expect deal to add to profit
* Terms of deal not disclosed
* Shares touch three year high
July 19 Total System Services Inc said
it had won a contract to provide processing services for Bank of
America's U.S. consumer credit card business, sending
the payment processor's shares to a three-year high.
TSYS already processes the bank's U.S. and international
commercial credit card portfolio.
Though the terms of the six-year deal were not disclosed,
Jefferies analyst Jason Kupferberg said TSYS 'bagged a big
elephant.'
"We believe this win will have a material benefit on profit,
though it is premature to accurately size the impact,"
Kupferberg said in a note to clients.
Shares of the Columbus, Georgia-based company touched a
three-year high of $25 on Thursday before retreating to $24.46,
a 3 percent gain, in morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.