Umbrella and glove company Totes on the block -sources

| Sept 27
Sept 27 The backers of Totes Isotoner are eyeing
a sale that could value the world's largest marketer of
umbrellas, gloves and rainwear at around $500 million, according
to three sources familiar with the process.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company, held by private equity
firm MidOcean Partners, is working with Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank to run the sale process, which is in the early
stages, the sources said.
MidOcean, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank declined to
comment.
The sources declined to be identified because the process is
not public.
Earlier this month MidOcean struck a deal to sell its gun
accessories company Bushnell Group Holdings to ammunitions maker
Alliant Techsystems Inc for $985 million.
Bain Capital LLC, under the direction of former presidential
hopeful Mitt Romney, took over Totes in 1994 from Chicago
businessman Brad Phillips, and in 1997 the firm merged it with
glove maker Isotoner. In 2001, private equity firm Swander Pace
Capital LLC bought the company from Bain and in 2004 it sold it
to another buyout firm, Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co LLC. In
2006, MidOcean acquired control of the company in a $288 million
deal.