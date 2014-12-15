Canada's Tourmaline Oil cuts 2015 budget as oil prices fall

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 15 Tourmaline Oil Corp
, Canada's No.6 independent oil producer, said on Monday
it would cut capital spending in 2015 under a revised budget
released just a month ago as the company copes with lower oil
prices.
Tourmaline said it expects to spend C$1.4 billion ($1.2
billion) next year, down from a C$1.6 billion estimate made in
early November when it forecast annual cash flow at C$1.5
billion. That forecast was reduced to C$1.36 billion on Monday.
Oil prices have dropped by nearly half since June, with
benchmark West Texas Intermediate trading near $56 per barrel.
The rapid decline has prompted a number of Canadian producers to
scale back investment next year, a list that includes Cenovus
Energy Inc, MEG Energy Corp, Athabasca Oil
Corp and others.
Tourmaline, which produces oil and gas in Western Canada,
said it will cut the number of drilling rigs operating on its
properties to 16 from the 20 it now uses. However, it left its
2015 production forecast unchanged at 164,500 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
Tourmaline shares rose 3.2 percent to C$36.75 late Monday
afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.1653 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)