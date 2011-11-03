UPDATE 1-Tower International Q3 loss narrows

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Tower International Inc reported a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by higher international sales, and the auto supplier said it is confident about near-term prospects.
The Livonia, Michigan-based company, which makes stamped metal parts for automakers, raised its 2011 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $225-$230 million from $215-$225 million.
Third-quarter net loss attributable to Tower International narrowed to $4.8 million, or 25 cents per share, from $13 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 3 cents a share.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $589 million. International sales rose 21 percent to $319.3 million.
Tower, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2007, returned as a publicly traded company in October 2010, and is valued at about $233 million.
The quarterly report comes as the United States auto industry recovers from a slump that sent major automakers Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors and a number of parts suppliers, including Tower International and Visteon Corp , into bankruptcy.
On Thursday, Chrysler Group boosted its full-year profit outlook and reported a third-quarter profit, lifted by a 24 percent jump in global vehicle sales.
Tower International shares closed at $11.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.