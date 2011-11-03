UPDATE 1-Tower International Q3 loss narrows

(Follows alerts)

Nov 3 Tower International Inc reported a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by higher international sales, and the auto supplier said it is confident about near-term prospects.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company, which makes stamped metal parts for automakers, raised its 2011 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $225-$230 million from $215-$225 million.

Third-quarter net loss attributable to Tower International narrowed to $4.8 million, or 25 cents per share, from $13 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 3 cents a share.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $589 million. International sales rose 21 percent to $319.3 million.

Tower, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2007, returned as a publicly traded company in October 2010, and is valued at about $233 million.

The quarterly report comes as the United States auto industry recovers from a slump that sent major automakers Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors and a number of parts suppliers, including Tower International and Visteon Corp , into bankruptcy.

On Thursday, Chrysler Group boosted its full-year profit outlook and reported a third-quarter profit, lifted by a 24 percent jump in global vehicle sales.

Tower International shares closed at $11.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)