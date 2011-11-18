Kirsh in exclusive agreement for London's Tower 42

LONDON Nov 18 BlackRock UK Property Fund
and LaSalle Investment Management have entered an exclusive
agreement with Kirsh Group for the proposed sale of London's
Tower 42 office skyscraper for more than 280 million pounds.
Kirsh Group is the investment vehicle of South African
billionaire Nathan Kirsh.
BlackRock and LaSalle and the majority owners of The Tower
Limited Partnership, owner of the Tower 42 Estate that includes
the 42-storey skyscraper. The 324,000 square feet Tower 42 is
one of the tallest office buildings in London.
The partnership, which had put the 2.2 acre estate up for
sale with a reported price tag of 290 million pounds, had
entered an "exclusive agreement" with the Kirsh Group for the
proposed sale of the estate.
Earlier on Friday, The Times newspaper reported Kirsh's bid
is thought to have outweighed those of rival contenders by at
least 10 million pounds.
In addition to the skyscraper, the Tower 42 Estate includes
five other adjacent properties.
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald. Editing by Jane Merriman)