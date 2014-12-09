版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 20:38 BJT

Fairchild to start production at TowerJazz Panasonic plant

JERUSALEM Dec 9 Fairchild Semiconductor has started mass production at TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor's chip plant in Japan, TowerJazz said on Tuesday.

A market source estimated that Israel-based TowerJazz would reap $50 million in revenue a year starting in mid-2015.

TowerJazz Panasonic is 51 percent owned by TowerJazz and 49 percent by Panasonic. The joint venture of three chip plants in Japan was established earlier in 2014. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐