版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 22:33 BJT

TowerJazz to make chips for Flir smartphone night vision systems

TEL AVIV Feb 12 Israel's TowerJazz said on Thursday it will manufacture chips for Flir Systems Inc's infrared technology for smartphone, security and industrial markets.

Flir makes sensors that enhance perception and awareness in a variety of applications including airborne and ground-based surveillance.

Production of chips for Flir's night vision systems will initially bring the Israeli company millions of dollars in revenue a year, a market source said. But as the systems become standard in smartphone cameras, TowerJazz's revenue from this will reach tens of millions of dollars a year, the source said.

TowerJazz's Nasdaq-listed shares opened 3.2 percent higher at $14.47. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐