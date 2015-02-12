TowerJazz to make chips for Flir smartphone night vision systems

TEL AVIV Feb 12 Israel's TowerJazz
said on Thursday it will manufacture chips for Flir Systems
Inc's infrared technology for smartphone, security and
industrial markets.
Flir makes sensors that enhance perception and awareness in
a variety of applications including airborne and ground-based
surveillance.
Production of chips for Flir's night vision systems will
initially bring the Israeli company millions of dollars in
revenue a year, a market source said. But as the systems become
standard in smartphone cameras, TowerJazz's revenue from this
will reach tens of millions of dollars a year, the source said.
TowerJazz's Nasdaq-listed shares opened 3.2 percent higher
at $14.47.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)