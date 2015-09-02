REFILE-TowerJazz says new technology to improve smartphone battery life

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
TEL AVIV, Sept 2 Israeli specialty chip manufacturer TowerJazz and its joint venture with Panasonic have developed radio frequency (RF) technology that can improve battery life and boost data rates in fourth generation (4G) smartphones.
The technology can reduce power losses in a radio frequency switch by as much as 30 percent relative to existing technology for 4G LTE phones as well as so-called Internet of Things devices, TowerJazz said on Wednesday.
Mobile Experts LLC, a market research firm, forecasts the RF front-end component market to reach $10.8 billion in 2015, rising to above $16 billion in 2018.
The Japan-based joint venture, called TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor, is majority owned by TowerJazz. Shares in TowerJazz were up 4.5 percent in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.