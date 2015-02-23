TowerJazz Q4 profit doubles, tops estimates

TEL AVIV Feb 23 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz beat estimates for fourth-quarter net profit on revenue from its joint venture in Japan with Panasonic Corp as well as growing market share from its largest customers.

It earned 83 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with 40 cents per share a year earlier as revenue grew 75 percent to a record $235.3 million. TowerJazz was forecast to earn 58 cents a share excluding one-off items on revenue of $235 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TowerJazz said on Monday it expects revenue for the first quarter of 2015 to be $225 million plus or minus 5 percent, representing 70 percent growth over the first three months of 2014.

TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in a second chip plant in Israel.

The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors has a 51 percent stake in its new joint venture, under which Panasonic transferred three plants for the production of chips for cars and other products. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)