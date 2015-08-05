Chipmaker TowerJazz Q2 profit rise beats estimates

JERUSALEM Aug 5 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates,
boosted by lower costs due to a drop in the company's debt
level.
TowerJazz said on Wednesday it earned 70 cents a
share in the second quarter excluding one-time items, compared
with 62 cents a year earlier. Revenue edged up to $236 million
from $234 million.
The company was forecast to earn 52 cents on revenue of $235
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this year, shareholders converted $162 million of
bonds to equity, leading to financial expenses of $3.6 million
in the second quarter, versus $8.8 million a year ago.
TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery
chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast
third-quarter revenue of $244 million, plus or minus 5 percent,
a figure which would represent growth of 8 percent year-on-year.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jon Boyle)