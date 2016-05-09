Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Q1 profit beats estimates

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
JERUSALEM May 9 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz swung to a profit in the first quarter, boosted by the acquisition of a U.S. plant, and said it expects revenue to jump in the next quarter as well.
TowerJazz said on Monday it earned 78 cents a share in the quarter, compared with a $1.15 loss per share a year earlier, which was mainly due to non-cash financing expenses of an accelerated bond conversion.
Net profit in the 2016 quarter of $66 million includes a $41 million gain from the acquisition of a plant in San Antonio in February. Revenue rose 23 percent to a record $278 million.
The company was forecast to earn 27 cents a share on revenue of $276 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast second-quarter revenue of $300 million, plus or minus 5 percent, representing year-on-year growth of about 27 percent. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen)
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake