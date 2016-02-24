UPDATE 1-Chipmaker TowerJazz's profit up, sees strong 2016

* Q4 adjusted EPS 70 cents vs 63 cents forecast
* Q4 revenue $254.6 mln vs $252.4 mln
* Sees Q1 revenue $276 mln vs $256.4 mln forecast
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Feb 24 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
has forecast strong growth in 2016 after reporting a
better than expected fourth-quarter profit, boosted by rising
demand for sensors, power management products and wireless
connectivity.
TowerJazz said on Wednesday it earned 70 cents a
share in the last three months of 2015, excluding one-off items,
compared with 54 cents in the same period of 2014. Revenue rose
8 percent to a record $254.6 million.
The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC
adapters and image sensors, was expected by analysts to report
earnings of 63 cents a share on revenue of $252.4 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
Including one-off items, on a GAAP accounting basis,
TowerJazz posted a basic EPS of 28 cents versus 1 cent a year
ago.
"Our GAAP net growth is sustainable and growing," Chief
Executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters.
TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investments
in a second chip plant in Israel, while also paying high
interest on its debt. It has since slashed its debt while
adding, through acquisitions and joint ventures, plants in
Japan, California and San Antonio, Texas.
The company predicted it would generate revenue of $276
million in the current quarter, plus or minus 5 percent,
equating to year-on-year growth of 22 percent and above
analysts' average forecast of $256.4 million. Ellwanger expects
revenue of over $1 billion in 2016.
This expected growth is partly attributed to the inclusion
of revenue from its San Antonio plant in the beginning of
February. TowerJazz acquired the plant from Maxim Integrated
Products, which committed to buy chips from the plant
for 15 years.
Ellwanger also attributed the growth to being "focused on
the right sectors and having the right customers".
TowerJazz had growth of over 25 percent in its main markets
- camera sensors, power management and radio frequency (RF)
wireless connectivity.
"Our product strategy surrounds the trends that drive the
Internet of Things," Ellwanger said. "If you look at how much
computing power is in a phone ... you have to have power
efficiency, you have to have sensors."
He said about 20 percent of the company's end products go to
the automotive sector as cars become increasingly connected. Its
chips, for example, are used in sensors in collision avoidance
systems.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)