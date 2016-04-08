Crown Castle buys Tower Development Corp for $461 mln

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Telecom tower operator Crown Castle International Corp said it bought Berkshire Partners-owned Tower Development Corp for $461 million in cash.
The deal would immediately add to Crown Castle's adjusted funds from operations per share and contribute about $25 to $27 million to site rental gross margin in the first full year of company's ownership, Crown Castle said on Friday.
Tower Development Corp owns and operates 336 towers in the United States and Puerto Rico. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million