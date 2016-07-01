版本:
MOVES-Towergate appoints Kay Martin commercial director

July 1 Insurance company Towergate Finance Plc appointed Kay Martin as commercial director.

Martin, who will report to CEO David Ross, joins from Zurich UK General Insurance Ltd, where she was chief marketing officer since 2010.

In her new role, Martin will be responsible for strategy, with a particular focus on optimizing the company's digital offerings to clients.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

