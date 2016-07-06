版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 18:40 BJT

MOVES-Towergate appoints Brian Hardwick chief risk officer

July 6 Towergate, an independently owned insurance intermediary in the UK, appointed Brian Hardwick chief risk officer in its executive committee.

Hardwick joins from insurance company Chubb Ltd. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐