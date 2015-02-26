版本:
MOVES-Insurance broker Towergate names Scott Egan as interim CEO

Feb 26 British insurance broker Towergate Insurance, which sold itself to holders of its senior secured creditors earlier this month, appointed Scott Egan as its interim chief executive on Thursday.

The sale was part of a plan to slash the company's debt pile of 1.04 billion pound ($1.56 billion) by nearly two-thirds, and the company had invited holders of its senior debt to pitch for control in December.

Egan was previously the chief financial officer.

Towergate also appointed Marc Vassanelli as interim chief financial officer and Mark Mugge as chief operating officer.

Mugge was previously CFO of insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher & Co's international brokerage business and Vassanelli most recently worked with private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and TowerBrook Capital Partners.

