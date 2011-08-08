UPDATE 2-Tower Group Q2 profit beats Wall Street by a cent

(Adds results details, industry context)

Aug 8 Tower Group Inc's second-quarter profit beat market estimates by a cent, despite the property and casualty insurer taking a hit from the catastrophe charges that have affected the entire sector.

Premiums written surged 47 percent to $429 million in the quarter for Tower, while net investment income rose 33 percent to $31.8 million.

Net premiums earned from the personal insurance segment jumped three-fold to $129.8 million.

However, the New York-based company said it expects full-year adjusted earnings at the lower end of its previous forecast of $2.70-$2.90 per share, hurt by weather-related losses.

Analysts on average were expecting $2.61 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it recorded $4.6 million in after-tax charges from the unusually severe storms that occurred in April to early June, reducing its second-quarter earnings by 11 cents per share.

The insurance sector has been hit by high claims from earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, floods in Australia and tornadoes in the United States.

The disasters caused $265 billion of damage for the sector in the first six months of 2011, making it the costliest year for natural disasters on record, according to Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), the world's No. 1 reinsurer.

The April-June operating income rose to 63 cents a share from 51 cents a share last year. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 62 cents a share.

Net combined ratio -- which is the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses -- was 94.9 percent, compared to 94.5 percent last year. A lower combined ratio is better, as a figure over 100 indicates that underwriting was unprofitable.

Shares of the company closed at $20.06 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)