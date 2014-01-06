UPDATE 1-Privately held reinsurer to buy Tower Group for $172 mln

Jan 6 Tower Group International Ltd
said it would be bought by ACP Re Ltd, a privately owned
reinsurance company, for $172 million.
ACP Re offered $3 in cash for each Tower Group share, a
premium of 2.4 percent to the stock's Friday closing. Tower
Group's shares were trading at $2.96 before the bell on Monday.
Tower's shares fell about 82 percent last year as the
company repeatedly delayed filing second-quarter results and
tripled its expected loss reserves.
The company said in October it was reviewing strategic
options and that it would cut about 10 percent of its workforce.
Bermuda-based ACP Re is controlled by a trust established by
the founder of AmTrust Financial Services Inc, National
General Holdings Corp and Maiden Holdings Ltd
.
Tower Group Chief Executive Michael Lee, who owns 4.2
percent of the company, has agreed to vote in favor of the
merger.
In a separate press release, AmTrust Financial Services Inc
said it would buy renewal rights and assets of the commercial
lines insurance operations of Tower for about $125 million.
The transaction is expected to close by the summer of 2014.
J.P. Morgan Securities was the lead adviser to Tower, while
Guggenheim Securities LLC advised AmTrust.