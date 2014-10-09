Impax buys two private drugmakers for $700 mln

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Impax Laboratories Inc said it bought two privately held drugmakers for $700 million to gain access to seven generic drugs.
Impax said the deal, which is expected to add 90 cents per share to 2015 earnings, includes a drug to treat parasitic worm infections, Albenza.
The companies, Tower Holdings Inc and Lineage Therapeutics Inc, are expected to generate revenue of $215 million to $225 million in 2014, Impax said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid