2011年 11月 15日

BRIEF-TowerJazz 2012 target

Nov 15 TowerJazz Chief Executive Officer Russell Ellwanger says:

* Target to reach annualised quarterly run rate above $800 mln in revenue in 2012

* Last two quarters of 2012 seen stronger than first quarter (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

