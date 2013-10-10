TowerJazz targets annual revenue of $1 billion by 2015 -CEO

* Company to focus on sustainable GAAP net profit
* Expects formal notification on India chip plant in coming
weeks
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Oct 10 Israeli chip manufacturer
TowerJazz is targeting annual revenue run-rate of $1
billion a year by 2015, its chief executive Russell Ellwanger
said.
The company, which has plants in Israel, the United States
and Japan, had revenue of $639 million in 2012.
"We would have to accelerate growth (to reach this goal),"
Ellwanger told Reuters on the sidelines of a company symposium.
"Our biggest focus is on sustainable GAAP net profit."
Ellwanger believes this will be achieved when the company
reaches quarterly revenue of $190 million to $200 million.
TowerJazz had a net loss on a GAAP basis in the second
quarter of $23 million and has had few profitable quarters on a
GAAP basis in recent years due to heavy investments in its
second chip plant in Israel.
The company has forecast revenue in the third quarter of
$130 million to $140 million, compared with $125 million in the
second quarter.
TowerJazz, which makes chips used in smartphones like
Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy models
as well as battery chargers and AC/DC adapters, expects to start
seeing revenue next year from an anticipated contract to build a
plant in India.
TowerJazz is part of one of two consortiums that
have proposed building semiconductor plants in India.
TowerJazz's consortium includes India's Jaiprakash
Associates and IBM. The group has proposed a
plant near New Delhi at a cost of about $4 billion.
Ellwanger said he expects a formal government notification
regarding a contract will be made in the next few weeks.
Groundbreaking on the plant could be about six months later
and it would take two years for silicon to start and three years
to begin shipping revenue wafers, Ellwanger said.
TowerJazz's share in revenue from the construction and
running of the plant would be $300 million over eight years,
according to Israeli media reports.
TowerJazz will also be able to use part of the facility for
its own products, enabling it to penetrate the Indian market.