UPDATE 2-TowerJazz's Q2 profit beats estimates

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Aug 4 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz posted a better than expected 40 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher sales, cost reductions and an acquisition in Japan.

"The important steps taken in the quarter bring a surer realisation of our 2014 goal of becoming a billion dollar-plus company in revenues," Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger said in a statement.

The company on June 3 acquired Micron Technology's 60,000 wafer-per-month plant in Nishiwaki, Japan, for $140 million, nearly doubling production capacity.

As a result of the deal Micron became a long-term strategic shareholder in TowerJazz with a 6 percent stake and it signed a three-year supply deal with the Israeli company.

"The acquisition also provides us with a very strong foothold in the growing Asia-Pacific market and in Japan in particular," Ellwanger said.

TowerJazz, a small player in a $20-billion-a-year chip industry, has carved out a niche as a specialty maker of image sensors used in medical and dental x-rays, mobile phone cameras and digital cameras as well as radio-frequency chips and embedded memory chips.

It needed additional capacity after it nearly doubled the amount of quarterly design wins from 2008 to 2010.

Chief Financial Officer Oren Shirazi said the company was in active negotiations to acquire a certain technology that also has revenue but he did not give further details.

The company posted quarterly earnings per share of one cent, which compared with a loss of 4 cents in the same period last year. Excluding one-off items its net profit rose 40 percent to $46 million, or 15 cents a share.

Revenue grew 11 percent to a record $139.7 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 12 cents a share excluding one-off items on revenue of $138 million, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

"The foundry market in general was down on average 5 percent quarter-over-quarter and we were up nicely," Shirazi told Reuters.

Net profit in the quarter included $4 million from the Micron plant acquisition.

TowerJazz forecast revenue in the third quarter would be between $173 million to $183 million, a rise at the middle of the range of 32 percent on a year ago.

Analysts were forecasting revenue of $155 million in the third quarter, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

"In the third quarter were are already at a revenue run rate of $720 million," Shirazi said. "From a capacity point of view we could reach $800 million in revenue in 2012 if all our manufacturing facilities can be highly utilised.

The company expects to complete in August the sale of its holdings in Hua Hong Semiconductor for $32 million, which would add $8 million to its net profit in the third quarter, he said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)